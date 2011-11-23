ISLAMABAD Nov 23 Moving quickly to fill a vacant ambassadorial post in Washington left by the resignation of Husain Haqqani, Pakistan unexpectedly appointed a former information minister and outspoken human rights campaigner as its new envoy.

"The prime minister is pleased to appoint Sherry Rehman as the new ambassador to the United States," said spokesman for the Prime Minister's office, Akram Shaheedi.

Haqqani resigned on Tuesday, days after a Pakistani-American businessman accused him of being behind a memo that accused the Pakistani military of plotting a coup in May.

Tension between Pakistan's civilian government and military has bedevilled the nuclear-armed South Asian country for almost its entire existence, with the military ruling the country for more than half of its 64-year history after a series of coups.

