ISLAMABAD Nov 23 Pakistan appointed a
former information minister and human rights campaigner as its
ambassador to the United States on Wednesday, moving quickly to
fill a post left vacant after tension between the civilian
government and military.
Sherry Rehman replaced Husain Haqqani, who resigned on
Tuesday, days after a Pakistani-American businessman accused him
of being behind a memo that said the military was plotting a
coup and appealed to the Pentagon to help ward it off.
Haqqani, who has denied any connection with the memo, wished
Rehman well on his Twitter feed and called her a "dedicated
democrat".
The controversy has thrown a spotlight on the fundamental
tension in Pakistani politics since the nation, a U.S. ally in
the war on terror, was founded in 1947 -- competition for power
between civilian politicians and military commanders.
Rehman's appointment was seen as a compromise but her
appointment came as a surprise to many analysts who had expected
someone even closer to the military.
"We have many challenges (in Pakistan)," she said. "We have
given many sacrifices. These sacrifices should not go waste.
This blood should not go to waste and we have a firm resolve. We
will plead our case everywhere with one voice."
Pakistan is seen as critical to the U.S. drive to end the
conflict in Afghanistan but U.S.-Pakistan relations plummeted
after U.S. special forces found and killed al Qaeda chief Osama
bin Laden in May in a secret raid on a Pakistani garrison town.
'A NATION THAT LIES'
Pakistan's stock in Washington is especially low among
Republicans, who control the U.S. House of Representative, some
of whom have called for a cut in aid following the bin Laden
raid, the jailing of a CIA contractor and U.S. accusations that
Pakistan backed a militant attack on the U.S. Embassy in Kabul.
During a Republican presidential debate on Tuesday,
candidates questioned whether the United States could trust
Pakistan. Texas Governor Rick Perry called Pakistan unworthy of
U.S. aid because it had not done enough to help fight al Qaeda.
Representative Michele Bachmann, a member of the House
Intelligence Committee, said the United States should demand
more from a "violent and unstable" Pakistan with nuclear
weapons.
She called it "a nation that lies, that does everything
possible that you could imagine wrong. At the same time they do
share intelligence data with us regarding al Qaeda".
Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney said U.S. aid to
Islamabad could help "bring Pakistan into the 21st century, or
the 20th century for that matter".
Rehman is a veteran member of President Asif Ali Zardari's
Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and staunch proponent of civilian
rule.
"She has been on the security panel of the parliament," said
retired general turned analyst Talat Masood. "She understands
security issues and at the same time she is on reasonably good
terms with the military."
The military has ruled the nuclear-armed South Asian country
for more than half its history.
Political analyst Nasim Zehra said the president, the
widower of assassinated former prime minister and pro-democracy
leader Benazir Bhutto, appeared keen to ease friction with the
military.
"President Zardari is a man who is extremely smart and in a
situation like this he obviously wants to reduce tension and the
possibility of tension," said Zehra.
Military affairs analyst Ayesha Siddiqa said Rehman was
acceptable to both sides of Pakistan's political divide.
"If you send Sherry, you present the establishment's
position and yet she has this human rights side and represents
the PPP," Siddiqa said.
She said Rehman's appointment would have been negotiated
between the government and the military leadership, which would
have had to have approved the appointment.
"Definitely this name would have come from the Kayani-Pasha
team," she said, referring to army chief General Ashfaq Kayani
and military intelligence chief Lieutenat-General Ahmad Shuja
Pasha.
Rehman, a former journalist, was information minister for
Zardari after the restoration of civilian rule following a 2008
election. But she resigned in March 2009 over disagreements with
Zardari on imposing media restrictions.
Rehman has been a strong advocate of women's and minority
rights and faced death threats for her calls to reform the
country's harsh blasphemy laws.
But she is also the author, through her role as president of
the Jinnah Institute, of a report on Pakistan's foreign policy
goals in Afghanistan, staking out views widely seen in Pakistan
as dovetailing with those of the military establishment.
