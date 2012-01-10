MIRANSHAH, Pakistan A suspected U.S. drone aircraft fired missiles at a house on the outskirts of the town of Miranshah in the North Waziristan tribal region on Wednesday, killing at least three militants, local intelligence officials said.

There was no independent confirmation of the incident. Militants often dispute official versions of such attacks and death tolls.

This is the first such strike since November 17 last year, and comes at a time when anti-U.S. sentiment in Pakistan is running high after a November 26 NATO cross-border air attack killed 24 Pakistani soldiers.

