(Adds U.S. source, background)
By Haji Mujtaba
MIRANSHAH, Pakistan Jan 11 Unmanned U.S.
aircraft fired missiles into a home in a tribal region of
western Pakistan on Wednesday, killing at least three militants,
local intelligence officials said, in an attack that ended a
lengthy pause in drone strikes that have become the mainstay of
U.S. efforts to quash militants fueling violence across the
border in Afghanistan.
The officials said the missiles hit in the outskirts of the
town of Miranshah in the North Waziristan, killing at least
three. Militants often dispute official versions of such attacks
and death tolls.
A source in Washington confirmed that a U.S.-operated drone
had been fired at a militant target in Pakistan. The source said
that no well-known militants were believed to have been
targeted, injured or wounded in the attack.
The strike was the first such attack since Nov. 17 and could
deepen anti-U.S. sentiment in Pakistan, which was already
running high after a Nov. 26 cross-border NATO air attack that
killed 24 Pakistani soldiers.
That incident triggered a deep chill in already troubled
U.S.-Pakistan relations, prompting Pakistan to close off NATO
supply routes into Afghanistan.
Drones armed with missiles have played a significant role in
U.S. counter-terrorism operations as the Obama administration
winds down the war in Afghanistan and Washington's focus expands
to militant havens in countries including Pakistan.
The United States vacated a remote air base, used to stage
classified drone flights against militants, in Pakistan's
southwestern Baluchistan province last month. Pakistan had asked
U.S. forces to leave the base after the November air strike.
The Obama administration contends that drone strikes have
helped weaken the central leadership of al Qaeda and put
associated militant groups on the defensive.
Many such groups operate in Pakistan's unruly northwestern
tribal areas along the border with Afghanistan.
U.S. officials denied that the drop-off in lethal drone
strikes was part of a deliberate moratorium on such flights
linked to the political and diplomatic uproar over the air
strike. Officials maintained that lethal drone strikes were
based on the availability of targeting intelligence, and implied
that such intelligence recently had been in short supply.
For whatever reason, the latest lethal drone strike appears
to demonstrate that if there was any kind of moratorium on such
attacks, it has now been lifted.
(Additional reporting by Saud Mehsud in Dera Ismail Khan and
Mark Hosenball in Washington; writing by Qasim Nauman; editing
by Louise Ireland and Mohammad Zargham)