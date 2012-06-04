(Adds details, background)
By Qasim Nauman
ISLAMABAD, June 4 Pakistan on Monday strongly
condemned a jump in U.S. drone strikes on its territory, using
language that could increase tension between strategic allies
already in dispute over military supply routes for NATO that
Pakistan has closed.
Three drone strikes in as many days on suspected militants
have killed 27 people, Pakistani intelligence officials say.
The foreign ministry called the attacks "illegal" and said
they violated the South Asian country's sovereignty.
Washington and Islamabad are deadlocked in negotiations over
the re-opening of overland supply routes to NATO forces in
Afghanistan.
Islamabad blocked the supply routes in November after 24
Pakistani soldiers were killed by cross-border "friendly fire"
from NATO aircraft.
The supply lines are considered vital to the planned
withdrawal of most foreign combat troops from Afghanistan before
the end of 2014.
The NATO attack plunged relations between Washington and
Islamabad to their lowest point in years, and prompted Pakistani
leaders to review ties.
Pakistan's parliament called for an end to U.S. drone
strikes, and the foreign minister told Reuters in an interview
in April that the United States was ignoring Islamabad's demands
for an end to the operations.
Publicly, Pakistani officials condemn the use of the drones,
saying they violate Pakistan's sovereignty and warning the
Americans they are driving angry Pakistanis into the arms of
militant groups.
But analysts say successful drone strikes, especially those
that kill senior militants, would not be possible without help
from Pakistani intelligence agencies.
It is not clear how much intelligence the two sides have
shared in recent months.
The recent drone strikes have focused on the North
Waziristan tribal area near the Afghan border. U.S. officials
believe members of the Haqqani network, one of the most
dangerous Afghan insurgent groups, is based there.
The unruly area is also home to members of al Qaeda.
U.S. officials say such strikes by the remotely piloted
aircraft are a highly effective way of attacking militants and
an important weapon in the war against militancy.
In one of the most high-profile attacks, Pakistani Taliban
leader Baitullah Mehsud was spotted on the rooftop of his
father-in-law's house in a village in South Waziristan in 2009.
Live video feeds showed Mehsud, who had health problems, on
an intravenous drip. Predator Hellfire missiles then killed the
Pakistani state's top enemy.
The Obama administration has stepped up drone strikes and
termed them legal under international law.
The aerial campaign is one of several sticking points in
talks aimed at repairing relations, which have deteriorated
sharply after a series of events including the secret U.S. raid
that killed Osama bin Laden in Pakistan last year.
(Editing by Michael Georgy and Tim Pearce)