* Pakistan must complete re-evaluation process before
re-engagement
* Pakistan-U.S. relations remain extremely important
* Islamabad wants more realistic U.S. approach to
Afghanistan
(Adds quotes, details)
By Michael Georgy and Chris Allbritton
ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 Pakistan's ties with the
United States remain on hold following a NATO cross-border air
attack, its foreign minister said on Thursday, and Washington
should not push Islamabad to go after militant groups or bring
them to the Afghan peace process.
"Now that the re-evaluation process is under way as we
speak, so till the time that that re-evaluation process is not
complete, we cannot start the re-engagement," Hina Rabbani Khar
said in an interview with Reuters on Thursday.
The Nov. 26 NATO attack on the border with Afghanistan,
which killed 24 Pakistani soldiers, plunged relations between
Washington and Islamabad to their chilliest levels in years.
Yet Khar struck a positive note, stressing the long alliance
was vital for the two countries.
"I think this will also give us the ability, if we play it
right, to strengthen the partnership and to make it much, much
more effective," she said.
"Let me categorically say that we consider our relations and
our relationship with the U.S. to be an extremely important
one."
Khar said proposals for the tenor and rules for relations
with the United States could be out within days.
"We are trying to push for it as we speak," Khar said. "I
know that they have completed their recommendations and we will
look for an appropriate day to hold the joint session of
parliament. The recommendations could come out in days."
The United States sees Pakistan as critical to its efforts
to wind down the war in neighbouring Afghanistan, where U.S.-led
NATO forces are battling a stubborn Taliban insurgency.
But the NATO border incident exacerbated a crisis in
relations which erupted after U.S. special forces killed Osama
bin Laden in a unilateral raid on Pakistani soil in May last
year. It embarrassed Pakistan's powerful military.
Ties between Washington and Islamabad were also severely
hurt a year ago by the killing of two Pakistanis by a CIA
contractor: "I would say they are conveniently on hold until we
start re-engaging," said Khar.
FOCUS ON HAQQANI NETWORK
The foreign minister rejected some media reports that
Islamabad had snubbed a request by U.S. special envoy to
Afghanistan and Pakistan Marc Grossman to visit, saying it was a
matter of choosing a more beneficial time.
The United States has long sought Pakistani cooperation in
tackling the Haqqani network, the Afghan insurgent group now
seen as the gravest threat to NATO and Afghan troops.
In October, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton visited
Islamabad with top U.S. military and intelligence officials and
urged the Pakistanis to persuade militant groups to pursue peace
in Afghanistan, and to tackle them if they don't cooperate.
Earlier, the then chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,
Admiral Mike Mullen, blamed a deadly bombing at the U.S. embassy
in Kabul on the Haqqani network, which has long ties to al
Qaeda. He said it acted as a "veritable arm" of Pakistani
intelligence.
Pakistan argues that the United States needs to be patient
and gain a greater understanding of the region's complexities
before acting, and that pressure would only hurt efforts to
pacify Afghanistan.
"'Push' is never wise. I think that every country must be
allowed to develop their own strategy and their own timing,"
said a confident-sounding Khar, stressing that another incursion
by NATO or the United States would be harmful.
"What is unacceptable to Pakistan is to have any troops on
the ground. What is unacceptable to Pakistan is not to respect
the inviolability of our borders," she said. "All of these
things make it more difficult for us to be an effective
partner."
While the United States is expected to keep a modest
military presence in Afghanistan beyond 2014, all of President
Barack Obama's 'surge' troops will be home by fall and the
administration - looking to refocus on domestic priorities in a
presidential election year - is exploring further reductions.
Khar said the United States should take a closer look at
realities on the ground in Afghanistan, where the Kabul
government is hoping to make security forces more effective
before Western combat troops are due home by the end of 2014.
She said: "They need to ensure that they are bound by ground
realities and not artificial lines of any type, timelines or
anything else."
(Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Ed Lane and Alastair
Macdonald)