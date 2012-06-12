ISLAMABAD, June 12 Pakistan's civilian government should "bite the bullet" and re-open supply routes to NATO forces in Afghanistan in order to ease tensions with the United States, a senior U.S. government official said on Tuesday.

"If the civilian government in Islamabad would bite the bullet and make the political decision to open the ground lines of communication, that would deflect some of the negativity right now," the official told Reuters.

"It wouldn't automatically turn things around but that would be an important step." (Reporting by Matthew Green, Katharine Houreld and Michael Georgy; Editing by Nick Macfie)