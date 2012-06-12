(Adds quotes, details)
By Michael Georgy and Matthew Green
ISLAMABAD, June 12 Pakistan's civilian
government should "bite the bullet" and re-open supply routes to
NATO forces in Afghanistan in order to ease tensions with the
United States, a senior U.S. government official said on
Tuesday.
The United States said on Monday it was withdrawing its team
of negotiators from Pakistan without securing a long-sought deal
on supply routes for the war in neighbouring Afghanistan,
publicly exposing a diplomatic stalemate and deeply strained
relations that appear at risk of deteriorating further.
"If the civilian government in Islamabad would bite the
bullet and make the political decision to open the ground lines
of communication, that would deflect some of the negativity
right now," the official told Reuters.
"It wouldn't automatically turn things around, but that
would be an important step."
Pakistan banned trucks from carrying supplies to the war
effort in Afghanistan last year in protest against a
cross-border NATO air attack that killed 24 Pakistani soldiers,
a measure U.S. officials initially hoped would be short term.
Although the U.S. official suggested Pakistan would have to
take several steps to repair heavily damaged ties, he said the
strategic allies could not afford a rupture.
"We have longer-term interests that we must keep in
mind. The interests are nuclear, it is counterterrorism and it
is also reconciliation in Afghanistan for a relatively peaceful
and stable region," said the U.S. official, who spoke on
condition of anonymity.
"So you know, the heightened sentiments in Washington will
eventually have to come to a point where people say hold on, we
have bigger interests here."
Pakistan, for its part, is demanding an apology from the
United States over the NATO strike, but it is unlikely to get
one.
The NATO strike fanned national anger over everything from
covert CIA drone strikes to the U.S. incursion into Pakistan
last year to kill al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, and the
supply routes evolved into a lightning-rod issue.
Relations with Pakistan had been poor for the past six
months, said the U.S. official.
He said both the Raymond Davis case - in which a CIA
contractor shot and killed two Pakistanis he suspected of trying
to rob him - and the raid on bin Laden's compound had strained
ties, but the final straw was the deaths of the 24 Pakistani
soldiers.
"Salala broke the camel's back," said the U.S. official,
referring to the location where the NATO strike occurred.
After six weeks of negotiations that at least once appeared
close to a deal, the Pentagon acknowledged on Monday that the
U.S. team had failed to clinch an accord and was coming home.
With the Pakistan routes unavailable, NATO has turned to
countries to the north of Afghanistan for more expensive, longer
land routes.
Resupplying troops in Afghanistan through the northern route
is about 2-1/2 times more expensive than shipping items through
Pakistan, a U.S. defence official told Reuters, speaking on
condition of anonymity.
The announcement about the negotiators came just days after
Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said the United States was
reaching the limits of its patience because of safe havens
Pakistan offered to Islamist insurgents, who are attacking U.S.
forces across the border in Afghanistan.
Pakistan denies allegations that it uses Afghan militant
groups as proxies in preparation for any settlement to the war
in Afghanistan, or in the event of prolonged instability after
most foreign combat troops leave by the end of 2014.
(Additional reporting Katharine Houreld in ISLAMABAD and Phil
Stewart in WASHINGTON; Editing by Nick Macfie)