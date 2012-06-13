ISLAMABAD, June 13 Pakistan's foreign minister
said on Tuesday difficult talks with the United States to repair
frayed ties and re-open NATO supply routes to Afghanistan were
not being thwarted by a Pakistani demand for high tariffs on the
supplies.
Pakistan cut the routes for NATO supplies in November last
year to protest against the death of 24 Pakistani soldiers
killed in cross-border fire from NATO aircraft.
The supply lines for goods shipped in to the Pakistani port
of Karachi and trucked in to landlocked Afghanistan have been
vital for U.S.-led forces over their more than 10-year
involvement in Afghanistan.
Now, the routes are seen as important for the withdrawal of
most foreign troops from Afghanistan before the end of 2014.
But talks on getting the routes re-opened have become
snagged on a Pakistani demand for a substantial increase in the
fees Pakistan charges on the supplies, media has reported.
But Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar rejected that.
"Pakistan is not in any sort of price-gouging debate right
now. So these impressions are indeed incorrect, wrong and must
be dispersed as soon as possible," Khar told reporters.
"The U.S. side knows very well the needs and requirements to
enable us to move in that direction, to enable us to take that
decision," she said, referring to re-opening the routes.
She did not elaborate.
The two trucking routes, one to the southern Afghan city of
Kandahar and the other to the capital, Kabul, accounted for
almost a third of all cargo shipped to NATO forces in
Afghanistan before they were suspended.
The United States has rebuffed Pakistan's demands for an
apology for the air strike in November in which the 24 Pakistani
soldiers were killed and ties have become severely strained.
The two sides failed to agree on the tariff and the United
States said on Monday it was withdrawing negotiators from
Pakistan without securing a deal after six weeks of talks.
A senior U.S. official told Reuters on Tuesday that
Pakistan's civilian government should "bite the bullet" and
re-open the routes to ease tension.
With the Pakistan routes unavailable, NATO has turned to
countries to the north of Afghanistan for more expensive, longer
land routes.
Resupplying through the northern route is about 2-1/2 times
more expensive than through Pakistan, a U.S. defence official
told Reuters.
NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said on a visit
to Australia on Wednesday NATO still hoped to reopen the routes
despite securing transit deals with three Central Asian states.
