(Adds U.S. embassy comment)
By Katharine Houreld
ISLAMABAD May 26 An American volunteer
cardiologist was shot dead in Pakistan on Monday, a member of
his minority Ahmadi community said, the latest attack on a group
which says it is Muslim but whose religion is rejected by the
state.
Mehdi Ali had taken his five-year-old son and a cousin to a
graveyard in Punjab province at dawn to pray when he was shot,
said Salim ud Din, a spokesman for the Ahmadi community.
"He came here just one or two days ago to work at our heart
hospital, to serve humanity and for his country," Din said. "Two
persons came on motorbikes. They shot 11 bullets in him."
Ali was born in Pakistan but moved abroad in 1996. He had
returned to do voluntary work at a state-of-the-art heart
hospital built by the Ahmadi community in the eastern town of
Rabwah.
Ali, 51, moved to Columbus, Ohio, in the United States,
where he founded an Ahmadi centre and raised funds for medical
charities in Pakistan, Din said.
He is survived by a wife and three young sons, Din said.
The U.S. embassy said it was providing consular assistance
but declined to give further details.
"We express our deepest condolences to his family and
friends," the embassy spokeswoman said.
The Ahmadis believe there was a Prophet after Mohammed.
Pakistani law says they are not Muslims, although Ahmadis insist
that they are.
Ahmadis have often been jailed or lynched for blasphemy for
things such as offering Islamic prayers or reading the Koran.
Ali's killing follows the fatal shooting of a 65-year-old
Ahmadi man last week. A teenage gunman killed Khalil Ahmad in
police custody after the grandfather was arrested on blasphemy
charges for objecting to stickers denouncing his religion.
Blasphemy carries the death penalty in Pakistan and cases
against both religious minorities and Muslims are rising.
Some mullahs promise that killing Ahmadis earns a place in
heaven and give out leaflets listing their home addresses. Few
attacks are ever solved even when the victims can identify their
attackers.
Seven Ahmadis were killed and 16 survived attempted
assassinations last year, according to an annual report produced
by the Ahmadi community in Pakistan.
Others were driven from their homes or had businesses
seized.
(Writing by Katharine Houreld; Additional reporting by Mubasher
Bukhari; Editing by Nick Macfie and Alison Williams)