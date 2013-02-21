(Corrects to say businessman not police made accusation, in
headline and para 1)
By Asim Tanveer
MULTAN, Pakistan Feb 21 Pakistani police
registered an accusation from a businessman on Thursday that the
country's ambassador to the United States had committed
blasphemy, a crime that carries the death penalty, in connection
with a 2010 TV talk show.
The accusation against Ambassador Sherry Rehman is the
latest in a string of controversial blasphemy cases in Pakistan,
a largely Muslim nation whose name translates as Land of the
Pure.
According to Pakistan's blasphemy laws, anyone found to have
uttered words derogatory to the Prophet Muhammad can be put to
death. Those who are accused are sometimes lynched by mobs even
before they reach court.
Rehman has already faced death threats from militants after
calling for reforms to the country's anti-blasphemy law,
according to court documents. Two politicians who suggested
reforming the law were assassinated.
The case against Rehman was brought by businessman Muhammad
Faheem Gill, 31, who said that the comments Rehman made about
the law on the Pakistani talk show in 2010 were blasphemous.
"I've been trying to get this case registered for the last
three years, ever since I saw that TV show," Gill told Reuters.
"I've even gone to the highest court. I'm glad that action will
finally be taken now."
Gill went to the Supreme Court with his complaint after
police refused to register it. The court ordered police in the
central Pakistani city of Multan to investigate.
Blasphemy accusations are on the rise, according to a report
released by the Islamabad-based think tank, Center for Security
Studies. At least 52 people accused of blasphemy have been
killed since 1990.
The charge is difficult to defend since blasphemy is not
defined and courts often hesitate to hear evidence, fearful that
reproducing it will also be blasphemy.
Recent cases have included a teacher who made a mistake
setting homework, a man who threw away a business card belonging
to a man name Mohammed, and a Pakistani Christian girl, Rimsha
Masih, who was accused of burning pages of Muslim holy texts
last year.
The teenager was cleared by a court after it emerged that
she may have been framed by a cleric trying to evict Christians
from his area. She and her family are now in hiding.
Rehman, a prominent member of the ruling Pakistan People's
Party, was appointed as ambassador to the United States in
November 2011.
(Writing By Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Katharine Houreld)