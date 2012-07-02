(Recasts, adds Pakistani official)
By Michael Georgy and Missy Ryan
ISLAMABAD, July 2 The United States and Pakistan
are expected to agree soon on the reopening of land routes
crucial to supplying NATO troops in Afghanistan, a Pakistani
official said on Monday, a move that could ease a seven-month
crisis in the two countries' ties.
A senior Pakistani security official told Reuters a deal
could be announced soon, potentially ending the long stalemate
following a U.S. air attack last November that killed 24
Pakistani soldiers along the border with Afghanistan.
Senior Pakistani government and defence officials are due to
meet to discuss the supply routes on Tuesday, a day after U.S.
Deputy Secretary of State Thomas Nides headed back to Washington
following talks with Pakistani officials.
"Things are looking very optimistic," another Pakistani
government official said, also speaking on condition of
anonymity.
U.S. embassy officials declined to say if a deal was
imminent.
While U.S. diplomats say they have made headway in recent
talks, the two sides have appeared to have been on the brink of
a deal before.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton discussed the
routes, which have become a major headache for NATO nations as
they seek to keep troops equipped in Afghanistan, with new
Pakistani Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf when she called him
over the weekend, the State Department said.
NATO nations, grappling with severe fiscal pressures at
home, are anxious to reach an agreement, in part because
shipping supplies into land-locked Afghanistan from the north
costs 2-1/2 times as much as through Pakistan.
Pakistani media reported that Gen. John Allen, commander of
NATO forces in Afghanistan, visited Islamabad on Monday for the
second time in less than a week, but U.S. and Pakistani
officials could not immediately confirm this.
DETAILS REMAIN UNCLEAR
Access to Afghanistan through Pakistan will become even more
important as NATO commanders prepare to withdraw most of the
128,000 NATO soldiers in Afghanistan - and the equipment they
have accumulated since 2001 - by the end of 2014.
But negotiations between U.S. and Pakistani officials in
Islamabad have dragged on as Pakistan has insisted that the
United States apologise for the air attack, which NATO described
as an unfortunate accident.
The U.S. administration, seeking to shield President Barack
Obama from Republican criticism months before a presidential
election he hopes will hand him a second term, has refused such
demands for months.
The details of the expected agreement remain unclear.
Islamabad has also sought a dramatic increase in the amount
NATO nations pay to ship supplies into Afghanistan - by some
reports requesting a twenty-fold increase - and payment of
arrears in U.S. military support provided to Pakistan.
The November border incident marked a low point for
U.S.-Pakistani relations, which have been plagued by mutual
recriminations and mistrust since early 2011, when a CIA
contractor was jailed in Pakistan.
Pakistani military leaders faced rare public criticism last
year after the U.S. special forces raid - carried out without
Pakistani knowledge - that killed al Qaeda leader Osama bin
Laden deep inside the South Asian country.
Many officials in the Obama administration have been keen to
reach a resolution as patience wears thin in the U.S. Congress,
which sets assistance to Pakistan.
Last month U.S. Defence Secretary Leon Panetta said the
United States should examine setting conditions to aid for
Pakistan but not cutting it off
(Additional reporting by Katharine Houreld and Sheree Sardar in
ISLAMABAD and Andrew Quinn and David Alexander in WASHINGTON;
editing by Diana Abdallah)