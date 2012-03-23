U.S. President Barack Obama at the White House in Washington, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama will meet with Pakistani Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani on March 27 after a nuclear security summit in Seoul, the White House said on Fri day.

"The meeting will be an opportunity for the United States and Pakistan to continue high-level consultations on areas of mutual interest," the White House said in a statement, confirming an announcement by the prime minister's office.

"In particular, the president looks forward to reviewing our efforts to support an Afghan-led reconciliation process, and to pursue an end-state in the region that advances security and prosperity."

Relations between the two uneasy allies have been frayed after U.S. forces discovered and killed al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in a Pakistani military town last year.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Eric Walsh)