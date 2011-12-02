WASHINGTON A Pakistani-born man living in Virginia pleaded guilty in a U.S. court on Friday to providing support to the militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba by making a propaganda video and posting it online.

Jubair Ahmad, 24, pleaded guilty in federal court in Virginia to one count of providing material support to the group, the Justice Department said. He faces up to 15 years in prison when sentenced on April 13, 2012.

Lashkar-e-Taiba, an anti-Indian militant group with historical ties to Pakistan's top spy agencies, was designated by the United States in 2001 as a foreign terrorist organization.

The group has been accused of orchestrating the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people, including six Americans.

Ahmad admitted he communicated with the son of the LeT leader, Talha Saeed, who asked him to make a video showing his father and include scenes of attacks in Kashmir. He made the video in September 2010 and posted it on YouTube.

The criminal complaint against Ahmad filed in September said when he was a teenager, in 2004, he attended an LeT training course and at one point attended a commando course but only spent a week there because his instructor told him he was too young.