A woman clad in a burqa walks past the national flag of Pakistan, which is being displayed for sale ahead of Pakistan's Independence Day, in Lahore August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza/Files

A decision by a U.S. Congressional panel to freeze $700 million in aid to Pakistan until it gives assurances it is helping fight the spread of homemade bombs in the region could hurt already strained ties, a senior Pakistani senator warned on Tuesday.

"I don't think this is a wise move. It could hurt ties. There should instead be efforts to increase cooperation. I don't see any good coming out of this," Salim Saifullah, chairman of the Senate foreign relations committee, told Reuters.

(Reporting by Qasim Nauman; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Paul Tait)