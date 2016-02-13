Roadside bomb kills 11 Afghans headed to wedding, official says
KABUL A suspected roadside bomb killed as many as 11 people from the same family on their way to a wedding in eastern Afghanistan on Friday, an official said.
ISLAMABAD President Mamnoon Hussain has urged Pakistanis not to observe Valentine's Day, the romantic holiday that hardline Muslim clerics want banned but officials in the capital say they cannot suppress.
The president criticised Valentine's Day, which falls on Sunday this year, as a Western import that threatens to undermine the Islamic values of Pakistan.
Despite its roots as a Christian holiday, Valentine's Day has gained popularity among Pakistanis, with flower vendors reporting booming sales this year, as in recent years.
"Valentine's Day has no connection with our culture and it should be avoided," Hussain said at a ceremony celebrating a nationalist leader.
Local media reported earlier in the week that Islamabad would ban celebrations on Valentine's celebrations as an "insult to Islam", but city officials later said such a rule would be unenforceable.
The northwestern city of Peshawar, near the Afghan border, has banned Valentine's Day celebrations, local media said.
(Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Tom Heneghan)
KABUL A suspected roadside bomb killed as many as 11 people from the same family on their way to a wedding in eastern Afghanistan on Friday, an official said.
QUETTA, Pakistan Suspected militants on Friday gunned down three Pakistani workers building a Chinese-funded "Silk Road" highway in the country's southwest, just days after a similar attack killed 10, officials said.