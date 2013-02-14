(Changes day in first paragraph to Thursday, not Wednesday)
By Katharine Houreld
ISLAMABAD Feb 14 Some Pakistanis celebrated
Valentine's Day on Thursday with balloons and flowers, but
others denounced the holiday as an insult to Islam.
In the port city of Karachi, home to 18 million people,
billboards decorated with a black heart urged citizens to "SAY
NO TO VALENTINE'S DAY".
"This tradition reflects insensitivity, indignity and
ignorance of Islam," the signs read. They were put up by a group
affiliated with Jamaat-e-Islami, a religious political party
that holds six of 342 legislative seats.
Secular parties dominate Pakistani politics and are likely
to win the vast majority of votes in elections due this year,
but religious parties often wield political influence through
street demonstrations.
"Valentine's is against Islamic culture. In our view,
relationships are sacred. We have arranged marriages in this
culture and people don't get married for love," said Syed
Askari, a spokesman for Jamaat-e-Islami. "This is imposing
Western values and cultures on an Islamic society.
"Look at the West - people love their dogs but throw their
parents out when they get old. We don't want to be like that."
In the northwestern city of Peshawar, a handful of people
burnt Valentine's Day cards in front of television cameras on
Monday. Women wearing black robes held signs denouncing the
tradition.
The state broadcasting regulator, PEMRA, urged broadcasters
to "respect viewers' sentiments".
"PEMRA has been receiving complaints from a large segment of
society that Valentine's Day celebrations are not in conformity
with our religious and cultural ethos and has, therefore,
condemned its unequivocal propagation through media," the
statement said.
But in the capital of Islamabad, hawkers selling
heart-shaped balloons staked out street corners and florists
were doing a brisk trade.
"Valentine's Day is good for business," said a grinning
Mohammed Ajmar as he handed a customer a huge heart made of red
roses and glitter.
"I'm happy with Valentine's Day. The city if full of flowers
and it looks nice," said 21-year-old student Faateh Khan, who
was buying roses for his mother. "Those people are just a
minority of extremists acting up for the media," he said of
those making complaints.
