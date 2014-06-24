BRIEF-Cholamandalam Investment and Finance March qtr consol profit rises
April 28 Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Company Ltd
ISLAMABAD, June 24 Gunmen fired on a Pakistan International Airlines airplane as it landed in the northern Pakistani city of Peshawar on Tuesday night, injuring a crew member and a female passenger, police said.
The plane was carrying 178 passengers travelling from Saudi Arabia when it came under attack, policeman Asghar Khan said at the airport.
The attack follows a major Taliban assault on the airport in the southern port city of Karachi earlier this month. (Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
April 28 Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Company Ltd
* March quarter net loss 13.6 million rupees versus loss 7.6 million rupees year ago