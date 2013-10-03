Parachinar, PAKISTAN At least 15 people were killed in an attack on a pro-government militia commander in Pakistan's lawless northwestern tribal area on Thursday morning, security forces said.

The attack comes as Pakistan's government is mulling peace talks with the Taliban, although no conditions have yet been set, and previous deals with the Taliban have always collapsed.

A car bomb rammed into the compound of Mullah Nabi Hanfi, the leader of an anti-Taliban militia he formed after breaking away from the Taliban in 2009.

Two suicide bombers launched a second attack but were killed in the shootout by Hanfi's men, sources in the security forces said.

Hanfi was among the ten men wounded in the attack and taken to a district hospital.

He survived a similar attack on his compound last year that killed 10 people. He lives in the Spin Tal region of Hangu district, bordering North Waziristan, considered a hub of Taliban militants.

