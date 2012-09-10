(Updates death toll, adds claim)
PESHAWAR, Pakistan, Sept 10 A car bomb exploded
at a market in northwest Pakistan on Monday, killing at least 14
people and wounding 45, officials said.
Many people had been walking along a narrow road beside the
market in the town of Parachinar in the Kurram tribal area when
the bomb exploded, the officials said.
A previously unknown militant group, Tehrik-e-Taliban
Pakistan Ghazi Group, claimed responsibility for the attack and
said it was aimed at members of the country's Shi'ite minority.
The mainstream Pakistani Taliban, which is close to al
Qaeda, focuses on attacking government and Western targets in
Pakistan, a strategic U.S. ally.
Hardline Sunni militant groups have in recent months stepped
up attacks against Shi'ites, who they regard as non-Muslims.
Pakistan's military, one of the world's biggest, has failed
to break the back of militant groups despite launching several
offensives against their strongholds in the northwest.
"A large number of people were present in the market when
the blast took place," said tribesman Dildar Hussain by
telephone.
"Most of those killed and injured were the poor people
selling vegetable and fresh fruits on their push-carts."
He said the explosives were planted in a vehicle loaded with
grapes.
Suicide bombings have eased over the last year but it's not
clear if that is due to pressure from the army or a shift in
Taliban tactics.
(Reporting by Jibran Ahmad; Writing by Michael Georgy, Editing
by Nick Macfie and Michael Roddy)