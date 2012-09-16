PESHAWAR, Pakistan, Sept 16 A roadside bomb killed 14 people in northern Pakistan on Sunday, police officials said, after it hit a truck carrying villagers to a market place near the border with Afghanistan.

Villagers in the Lower Dir area have been supporting government forces in the fight against Taliban insurgents.

Among the dead were three women and three children, the police said. Seven more people were wounded.

Support for the Taliban has fallen in some areas in the north, analysts say, in part because their bloody bombing campaigns have claimed so many civilian lives.

Since 2009, the army has increased its control in much of Pakistan's tribal areas but insurgent attacks remain common. (Reporting By Jibran Ahmad; Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Paul Tait)