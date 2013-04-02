PESHAWAR, Pakistan, April 2 Suspected militants forced their way into a power station in northwest Pakistan and killed seven people, police said on Tuesday.

A police official said two people, a policeman and a security guard, were killed on the spot and five others died after being kidnapped in Monday's incident. The bullet-riddled bodies of the captives have been recovered, the official added.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Pakistan's Taliban, which is close to al Qaeda, has threatened to escalate violence ahead of May 11 elections, including attacks on political rallies.

Pakistan's military has failed to break the back of the Taliban, despite numerous offensives against their strongholds in the semiautonomous tribal areas near the Afghan border. (Reporting by Jibran Ahmad; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)