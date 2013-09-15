(Updates with Taliban comment)
By Katharine Houreld
ISLAMABAD, Sept 15 A roadside bomb killed a
Pakistani general and another officer on Sunday near the border
with Afghanistan, the Pakistani army said, rare high-ranking
casualties in Pakistan's war against militants.
Major General Sanaullah Khan, along with a lieutenant
colonel and another soldier, were killed in the Upper Dir
district after visiting an outpost near the border, the army
said.
Taliban spokesman Shahidullah Shahid claimed responsibility
for the bombing, which Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif
said would not affect the fight against militants.
"Pakistan army has made substantial sacrifices to protect
the nation against the menace of terrorism and such cowardly
acts by terrorists cannot deter the morale of our armed forces,"
Sharif said in a statement.
The attack comes after weeks of discussions within Sharif's
government about whether to pursue peace talks with the
Pakistani Taliban, who are separate from Afghanistan's Taliban,
although allied with them.
Last week, major political parties held a conference on the
issue and agreed that talks should be pursued.
But it was not clear when talks might begin, who might take
part or if they would be held under any conditions.
The killing of Khan and his colleagues would likely make it
more difficult for the government to enter negotiations.
The Pakistani Taliban, an umbrella group of different
factions, have said they would have their own meeting to decide
whether to negotiate with the government. Analysts said it might
be difficult for them to reach an agreement.
Taliban spokesman Shahid said the attacks would continue
while the militants decided if the government's offer was
genuine.
"If we find them serious we can talk, otherwise we will
continue our attacks," he said.
The Taliban said last year that they would only consider
talks if the government imposed strict Islamic law and went to
war with old enemy India.
But Sharif's government, which came to power this year, has
made improving ties with neighbouring India a priority.
