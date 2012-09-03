BRIEF-Canara Bank sets overnight MCLR at 8.10 pct from June 7
* Sets overnight MCLR at 8.10 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PESHAWAR, Pakistan, Sept 3 A suicide bomber in a vehicle killed two Pakistanis and seriously wounded two foreigners in the Pakistani city of Peshawar on Monday, police said.
The officials said the bomber rammed into another vehicle in an area of the city, near the Afghan border, where foreigners live. (Reporting by Jibran Ahmad; Editing by Nick Macfie)
* Zero 483 observations were issued by USFDA Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rZNNBR) Further company coverage: