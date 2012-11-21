US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
QUETTA, Pakistan Nov 21 A bomb killed three soldiers in the Pakistani city of Quetta on Wednesday and security officials said the death toll was likely to rise.
Officials said the bomb exploded near a security vehicle escorting schoolchildren. About 10 people were seriously wounded. A Reuters reporter saw the corpses of three soldiers under the vehicle as it burned. (Reporting by Saleem Shahid; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Nick Macfie)
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)