Diplomats in Sri Lanka urge govt action against anti-Muslim attacks
COLOMBO Diplomats on Thursday condemned violence against Muslims in Sri Lanka and urged the government to uphold minority rights and freedom of religion.
QUETTA, Pakistan A bomb killed three soldiers in the Pakistani city of Quetta on Wednesday and security officials said the death toll was likely to rise.
Officials said the bomb exploded near a security vehicle escorting schoolchildren. About 10 people were seriously wounded. A Reuters reporter saw the corpses of three soldiers under the vehicle as it burned.
BERLIN Germany will now deport to Afghanistan only criminals and people it considers a threat, after a bombing in the Afghan capitol of Kabul killed at least 80 people, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.