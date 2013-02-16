QUETTA, Pakistan Feb 16 A bomb killed 15 people in a Shi'ite Muslim area of the Pakistani city of Quetta on Saturday, police officials said.

The officials said most of the dead were members of Pakistan's Shi'ite minority, which has come under frequent attack from hardline Sunni militant groups this year. About two dozen people were wounded.

