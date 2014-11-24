KABUL Nov 24 The suicide bomber, his explosives
concealed under his clothes, walked quietly into a packed
volleyball venue in eastern Afghanistan. His target: a local
police commander. Minutes later, a devastating explosion tore
through the place.
At least 50 people were killed instantly on Sunday evening
when the blast went off at the height of a popular volleyball
game in a remote area in Afghanistan's Paktika province.
Details of the attack, one of the deadliest in Afghanistan
this year, were initially sketchy but as dozens of wounded were
brought to the capital, Kabul, to be treated, a clearer picture
emerged on Monday of what happened during the tournament.
"Around 500 people had gathered there to watch the match. A
local police commander and his men also came an hour later,"
Ghazi Khan, 19, a volleyball player, told Reuters as he lay in a
Kabul hospital, his legs and stomach heavily bandaged.
"Soon after they arrived the suicide bomber came and
detonated his explosives attached to his body. He (the police
commander) was the target."
Other witnesses echoed the story. "The bomber's target was
those government people and local policemen who came to watch
the match," said Eid Mohammad, 28, another wounded player.
The Taliban have been increasingly active this year as most
foreign troops end combat operations in Afghanistan after more
than a decade of war. They are staging frequent attacks against
government officials, security forces and international targets.
But outright attacks on civilians are rare, and the high
civilian death toll from Sunday's attack surprised many Afghans.
Officials said most of those killed were spectators who came to
watch the match in the remote Yahya Khel district.
The local police commander, Bawar Khan, was also killed.
Locals said the area where the tournament took place had
been under Taliban control until recently and that the Afghan
security forces who wrested it back were poorly equipped and
faced daily attacks and skirmishes.
The picture is similar elsewhere in Afghanistan where
security forces remain too weak to tame the aggressive Taliban
insurgency, a worry for the departing U.S.-led forces who have
poured billions of dollars into training the Afghan army.
"There was no security at the tournament from the
beginning," said Mohammad Khan, 19, another wounded local
resident. "And bombers usually do not target local civilians
unless there are some high-profile government or police
officials among them."
(Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)