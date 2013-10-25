ISLAMABAD Oct 25 Militants overrun a Pakistani
police academy and kill 100 officers. An Indian spy and her
accomplice waltz in a glitzy flat in Islamabad to celebrate the
success of their mission.
This is a scene from Waar ("Strike"), Pakistan's first
big-budget movie which opened this month to enthusiastic
audiences in the nuclear-armed South Asian country of 180
million.
Filmed with the support of the all-powerful military, the
movie depicts every volatile aspect of Pakistan's rocky
relationship with its nuclear arch-rival India.
Even in Pakistan itself, Waar is denounced by some liberals
wary of what they see as fiery nationalistic rhetoric and scenes
demonising India.
The narrative is simple and packed with action.
Indian villains team up with Islamist militants to plot
spectacular attacks across Pakistan. Pakistani security forces
jump in and save the day.
"Like any other action film, we wanted to show the triumph
of good over evil," said director Bilal Lashari, 31. "And we
wanted to do it with a great amount of spectacle and scale."
Politics aside, Waar is fun to watch. Helicopter gunships
whizz over mountains and commandos lay siege to militant
sanctuaries in Pakistan's picturesque, lawless tribal regions.
"The army was great in that they gave us a lot of logistical
support," Lashari said. "All the scenes with the helicopters and
the mountains - they couldn't have been done without the army."
Though yet to be screened in India, the film serves as a
reminder of tensions between the neighbouring states, which have
fought three wars since independence from the British in 1947.
India and Pakistan trade accusations of staging cross-border
attacks and supporting militants in the disputed region of
Kashmir, where violence has seen a resurgence in recent months.
The movie has proved hugely successful. On a recent viewing
in a packed cinema in the capital, attendees leapt to their feet
to applaud patriotic scenes.
In one such moment, a retired officer takes on an Indian
contractor on the roof of a building while a female Pakistani
officer rushes to defuse a chemical bomb planted on the balcony.
Many cheered as the officer reduced the Indian man's face to
a pulp. A woman turned to a group of giggling boys and scolded
them for "laughing during such a serious movie".
"Of course India supports terrorism in Pakistan," said
Sheila Raza, 23, as she left the cinema. "I think Waar is an
accurate portrayal."
RECORD BOX OFFICE RECEIPTS
Presented almost entirely in English, Waar took more than
three years to make and officially cost around $2.2 million in a
country where the average film is made on less than $25,000.
Its distributors say Waar grossed more than $900,000 during
the first week - a record for Pakistani cinema.
But some in Pakistan have mocked Waar as a propaganda movie.
Cultural critic Nadeem Paracha said: "This film is basically the
Pakistani state's fantasies being played out on a big screen."
India's film industry produces highly successful
anti-Pakistan films of its own.
Bollywood film "Ek Tha Tiger", one of the Hindi film
industry's biggest box-office successes in 2012, but banned in
Pakistan, depicted a Pakistani intelligence agent choosing her
love for an Indian agent over her country.
This year, a film based on an Indian operation to capture a
fictional mafia don given asylum in Pakistan riled Pakistan's
censor board. The villain in "D-Day" was loosely based on
real-life gangster Dawood Ibrahim, who India says is harboured
by Pakistan.
(Additional reporting by Tony Tharakan in New Delhi; Editing by
Maria Golovnina and Ron Popeski)