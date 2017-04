ISLAMABAD Nov 5 Pakistan has imposed a 20 percent import duty on wheat to prop up domestic producers, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

"The 20 percent regulatory duty has been imposed to promote local crops. The duty applies to wheat imports from all countries for the current crop season," said Saeed Javed, a spokesman for Pakistan's Finance Ministry.

"The regulatory duty has been imposed to discourage wheat imports." (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)