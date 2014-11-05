(Adds trader's quotes)
By Syed Raza Hassan
ISLAMABAD Nov 5 Pakistan has imposed a 20
percent import duty on wheat to prop up domestic producers, the
finance ministry said on Wednesday.
"The 20 percent regulatory duty has been imposed to promote
local crops. The duty applies to wheat imports from all
countries for the current crop season," said Saeed Javed, a
spokesman for Pakistan's Finance Ministry.
"The regulatory duty has been imposed to discourage wheat
imports."
Pakistani importers made a series of large wheat imports
this summer following a disappointing local harvest that had
pushed up the prices of domestically sourced wheat.
"Pakistan was out of the global export market this year and
a series of very large import purchases put local wheat prices
under pressure," said one European trader involved in exports to
Pakistan.
"So much was imported that some deals were later cancelled.
Low local prices are naturally bad news for farmers and any
government has to decide who to please, consumers in the towns
with low prices or farmers with high prices," the trader said.
The trader said an import duty causing higher wheat prices
would encourage farmers to plant more wheat, and a larger
harvest could enable Pakistan to re-enter the wheat export
market.
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan in ISLAMABAD and Michael Hogan
in HAMBURG; Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)