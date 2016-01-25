HARIPUR, Pakistan, Jan 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
R obina Gul has swapped her needle for a trowel. Until recently,
the villager from northern Pakistan got by making clothes for
family weddings and religious festivals, but now she is
encouraging other women to set up tree nurseries like hers that
can earn them a handsome monthly income.
Gul is growing some 25,000 saplings of 13 different species
crammed into the small courtyard of her two-room house in Najaf
Pur, a village of around 8,000 people in the Haripur district of
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
"It gives me immense pleasure to look after the saplings as
this has changed my whole life," said Gul, 35. "It has become a
hobby for me and a source of income too."
She set up the nursery at her home in March last year under
an agreement with the provincial forest department. The
government provides around a quarter of the start-up cost for
poor households to set up a tree nursery, with a subsidy
amounting to 150,000 rupees ($1,429.93) each over a year.
They first get black polythene bags from the forest
department to fill with mud and manure, followed by seeds and
training on how to sow them and tend to the trees.
"I am now getting over 12,000 rupees per month (from the
subsidy), just by looking after the saplings in my home," Gul
said. "I have also acquired the skills I need to grow different
seedlings, and this will help me earn enough even after the
project is wound up."
The provincial government is planning to spend 21 billion
rupees from its budget through to May 2018, when its term ends,
on a project called the "Billion Tree Tsunami". The goal is to
plant 1 billion trees in degraded forest areas and on private
land.
The project is part of the Green Growth Initiative launched
in February 2014 in Peshawar by former international cricket
star Imran Khan, who is chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf
party, which governs the province.
The initiative aims to boost local economic development in a
way that uses natural resources sustainably, with a focus on
increasing clean energy uptake and forest cover.
The government has turned forest restoration into a business
model by outsourcing nurseries to the private sector, including
widows, poor women and young people. This provides the
government with saplings to plant, as well as green jobs for the
community.
At the same time, illegal logging has been almost eliminated
in the province following strict disciplinary action against
some officials who were involved. Other measures include hiring
local people to guard forests and banning wood transportation.
ECONOMIC BOOST
According to government data, Pakistan has forest cover on
4.4 million hectares (10.87 million acres) or 5 percent of its
land area, while the current rate of deforestation is 27,000
hectares per year, one of the highest in the world.
The forestry sector contributed $1.3 billion to Pakistan's
economy in 2011, or around 0.6 percent of GDP, while employing
some 53,000 people directly, according to Global Forest Watch.
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, individuals interested in setting up
a small-scale nursery of 25,000 plants are selected by Village
Development Committees.
The provincial government guarantees to buy the saplings
they grow, according to Malik Amin Aslam, adviser to Khan and
global vice president of the International Union for
Conservation of Nature.
"The government provides seeds and all relevant technical
assistance to the beneficiaries, and then buys back one-year-old
saplings at a fixed price of six rupees per seedling," he said.
So far, there are 1,747 private and 280 government-run
nurseries in the province, with a planting stock of 45 million
and 165 million saplings respectively, he said. They will all be
transplanted onto the land in March and April, he added.
"These nurseries are not only providing the planting stock
for the 'Billion Tree' drive but are also generating tremendous
economic activity throughout the province," he said.
Aslam said the government had planted 115 million saplings
so far and sown seeds for 300 million more at a cost of 1.5
billion rupees, with a survival rate of over 80 percent for the
young trees planted out in August and September.
INVOLVING WOMEN
Zobia Gul, a community development officer in the forest
department, mobilises women and educated girls in remote areas
to play an active part in society by setting up nurseries.
"Most of the families in the rural part of the province are
conservative," she said. "Here comes the role of the female
forest officials in reaching women in their homes and informing
them about the project."
Local men appear happy with efforts to include women in the
scheme because it allows them to bring in money without having
to go out to work.
Over 500 women are directly involved in the project, giving
them pride in their work establishing the nurseries and serving
as custodians of the forests around their villages, the officer
said.
Inspired by these women, around 150 more across the province
have registered with community development officers to start
nurseries in the upcoming season, starting from March.
"I am going to become part of Imran Khan's vision and the
'Billion Tree Tsunami' project," said Farwa Ambreen, a recent
graduate from the University of Peshawar.
"I believe this is going to help not only Pakistan but also
the whole world in boosting the green economy and tackling
climate change," she said.
($1 = 104.9000 Pakistani rupees)
