By Katharine Houreld
| ISLAMABAD, Sept 30
ISLAMABAD, Sept 30 Internet abuse of women in
Pakistan is triggering real world violence against them, but
large social media companies, such as Facebook and Twitter, are
moving too slowly to stop it, internet rights group Bytes for
All said.
Women face online threats globally, but they run a unique
risk in conservative Muslim Pakistan, where there is a tradition
of men killing women seen as having injured a family's honour,
besides punitive laws against blasphemy.
With law enforcement too weak to fight the violence sparked
by online campaigns, activists want giant internet firms to roll
out greater protection for users, from streamlining how they
tackle complaints to faster action against threats of violence.
"These technologies are helping to increase violence against
women, not just mirroring it," said Gul Bukhari of Bytes for
All, and the author of a report released this week as Pakistan
experiences a surge in sectarian hatred, attacks on minorities
and blasphemy quarrels.
"A lot of the crime we are witnessing would not have been
possible without the use of these technologies."
There have been more than 170 complaints of cybercrime
against women this year in Pakistan's most populous province of
Punjab, the Federal Investigation Agency says. No figures were
available for the remaining three provinces.
None of the cases was successfully prosecuted because women
usually reached a compromise with the suspect, said Syed Shahid
Hassan, an official with the cybercrime office in the provincial
capital, Lahore, where 30 employees work full-time.
Since police rarely act when women are harassed online, few
cases are reported, activists say.
About 32 million of Pakistan's 180 million people use the
Internet, the group said in its report, mainly on mobile
telephones. About 12 million are on Facebook and some 2 million
use Twitter, domestic media say.
ASSASSINATION BID
In one case documented by Bytes for All, an online hate
campaign last year urging the rape and murder of a prominent
human rights defender culminated in shots being fired at the
woman and her husband.
She received hundreds of threats and the addresses of her
family were posted online, along with pictures of her and her
daughter.
"She suffered nightmares of being raped, of family members
being harmed because of her," the group said.
Facebook took down the pages, but had to do so again when
they were posted by a different user, the group said, and
Twitter took a month to deal with her complaint.
Twitter declined to comment on specific cases but says it
took tough steps last year to protect privacy and tackle abuse.
Facebook is "passionate" about protecting users, says its
content policy director Monika Bickert, who formerly worked at
the U.S. Justice Department to target sex traffickers and crimes
against children.
"My background has given me an appreciation of how serious
this issue is," Bickert said.
But the woman is unlikely to get justice, as police have
lost all the evidence, and the sole witness has died.
BLACKMAILED INTO RAPE
In another case that spotlights the limitations of
Pakistan's police, a 14-year-old girl was blackmailed into
submitting to repeated gang rapes after her boyfriend threatened
to post online a video he had secretly shot of the two together.
The slight, shy girl told Reuters she was too ashamed to
tell her family and gave into her abuser's demands.
Bukhari's investigation showed police got the girl's age
wrong and did not charge her abusers with statutory rape.
"She's 18," one police officer told Reuters, but admitted he
had not looked at school records to ascertain her age or
searched for evidence of the abuse online.
Though the case is nearly two years old, authorities have
not asked Facebook for evidence, the girl's lawyer said. The
site said it would investigate if the rape video proved to have
been posted on its pages.
Twitter and Facebook had made it easier to report abuse but
more needs to be done, said Bukhari.
"The companies are responding a bit better to women in the
West," she said. "But voices in other countries are not being
heard with as much seriousness and that puts women in danger."
(Additional reporting by Mubasher Bukhari in Lahore; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez)