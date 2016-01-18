By Tommy Wilkes
| ISLAMABAD
ISLAMABAD Jan 18 Pakistan said on Monday it had
removed a three-year ban on YouTube after the Google-owned
video-sharing website launched a local version that allows the
government to remove material it considers offensive.
Pakistan banned access to YouTube in September 2012 after an
anti-Islam film, "Innocence of Muslims", was uploaded to the
site, sparking violent protests across major cities in the
Muslim-majority country of 190 million people.
The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom said in a
statement that under the new version of YouTube, the Pakistan
Telecommunication Authority can ask for access to offending
material to be blocked.
"On the recommendation of PTA, Government of Pakistan has
allowed access to recently launched country version of YouTube
for Internet users in Pakistan," the ministry said.
"Google has provided an online web process through which
requests for blocking access of the offending material can be
made by PTA to Google directly and Google/YouTube will
accordingly restrict access to the said offending material for
users within Pakistan."
Blasphemy is a highly sensitive subject in Pakistan, where
angry mobs have killed many people accused of insulting Islam.
The crime of blasphemy can carry the death penalty, although a
death sentence has never been carried out.
Pakistan has blocked thousands of web pages it deems
undesirable in the last few years as internet access spreads,
but activists say the government sometimes blocks sites to
muzzle liberal or critical voices.
(Editing by Nick Macfie)