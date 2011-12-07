DUBAI Dec 7 Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, who is in Dubai for treatment for a heart condition, is in stable condition, the local Pakistani ambassador said on Wednesday.

"So far all the tests conducted are in the normal category," Jamil Ahmed Khan, Pakistan's ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, said after meeting Zardari in a Dubai hospital.

He declined to give further details.

The trip fuelled speculation that the unpopular leader may resign. One source said he had suffered a minor heart attack.

Pakistani diplomats and some media are waiting in the lobby of the hospital for any news on Zardari's health. (Reporting by Reed Stevenson; Editing by Mark Heinrich)