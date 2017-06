Pakistan's president Asif Ali Zardari speaks during an interview with China Daily after the opening ceremony of the China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region September 1, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily/Files

ISLAMABAD President Asif Ali Zardari, who was in Dubai for nearly two weeks for medical treatment, is about to leave the emirate to return to Pakistan, his spokesman said on Sunday night.

"The president is in the plane, and he is about to leave for Pakistan," Farhatullah Babar told Reuters.

(Reporting by Sheree Sardar)