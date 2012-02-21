LONDON Pakistani Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar said on Tuesday she would meet U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in London on Thursday to discuss relations that have been damaged by a cross-border NATO air attack last November that killed 24 Pakistani soldiers.

"I will be looking forward to meet Secretary Clinton on the sidelines of the Somalia meeting," Khar told reporters, referring to a conference being held in the British capital on Thursday.

"We hope that ... Pakistan and the United States will be able to foster their ties. However there are certain preconditions for that, and (they) are pursuing what is considered to be in the mutual interests (of both countries)."

