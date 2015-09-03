MANILA, Sept 3 Philippine Airlines Inc (PAL)
said on Thursday it is laying off 117 domestic ground
crew, or about 2 percent of its total staff strength, in
November to focus on its core operations for sustaining
profitability.
"PAL will disengage from non-core services such as our
ground-handling activities in domestic stations which can be
turned over to qualified third-party service providers," the
carrier said in a statement.
The airline, owned by PAL Holdings Inc which is
controlled by the Philippines' fourth-richest man, Lucio Tan,
had 2,386 ground employees in the Philippines and 2,512 flight
crew as of end-2014. It flies to 35 foreign cities and 29
domestic points.
The statement said severance benefits will be paid to the
affected employees but did not quantify the costs or savings for
the airline from the move.
PAL Holdings' first-half net income jumped more than 10
times to 5.86 billion pesos ($125.51 million) from a year
earlier on strong passenger revenues. It returned to
profitability in 2014, snapping a three-year losing streak amid
labour unrest, mounting expenses, a weak peso and heightened
competition.
PAL said last month it plans to acquire or lease eight wide
body, twin-engine Airbus A350 XWB or Boeing 787
Dreamliner aircraft for its long-haul operations.
($1 = 46.6900 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)