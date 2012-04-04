* San Miguel to own minority of PAL, Air Philippines
* To gain management control of PAL
* Says to take part in re-fleeting, expansion of airlines
* San Miguel shares up 0.8 pct
By Rosemarie Francisco
MANILA, April 4 San Miguel Corp, the
Philippines' most diverse conglomerate, said it will buy
minority stakes worth a total $500 million in flag-carrier
Philippine Airlines and a sister airline, extending its business
reach as it seeks to out-grow the local economy.
The deal is the first partnership between San Miguel and its
main brewing rival, billionaire Lucio Tan, who owns Asia Brewery
and Tanduay Holdings. Tan is the country's
second-richest man, with Forbes estimating his family's net
worth at $3.5 billion.
Under the deal with Tan's Trustmark Holdings, San Miguel
will take indirect stakes of 40 percent in Philippine Airlines
Corp (PAL) and 49 percent in its low-cost partner Air
Philippines Corp, also known as Air Phil. San Miguel, valued at
$6.4 billion, will gain management control of PAL, the country's
biggest airline.
Asked when San Miguel will take over the carrier's
operations, company president Ramon Ang said in a mobile text
message: "After the (Easter) holidays."
Carlos Jalandoni, vice president at BPI Asset Management,
which has $15.6 billion of assets under management, said the
deal gives San Miguel new distribution channels for its food and
drinks business. Previously, Tan didn't allow his rival's drinks
on Philippine Airlines' flights.
"Obviously there are synergies: food, airlines, consumer,
but a minority stake is unusual," Jalandoni said. "Now the
question will be: is this an initial step to something bigger?"
EXPANSION
San Miguel has spent at least $3 billion since 2007 when it
embarked on an aggressive plan to diversify from its food and
drinks businesses into almost every capital intensive sector -
from power and telecoms to mining, banking and infrastructure.
The expansion, aimed at accelerating profit growth, has
failed to stir fund managers, with institutions holding less
than 2 percent of the company.
"It certainly has very good assets ... And I know there are
people who like these assets," said Jalandoni. "I think people
are cautious about San Miguel because they don't really
understand the company as it's gone through so many changes so
quickly."
San Miguel is majority-owned by Top Frontier Investments
Holdings led by businessman Roberto Ongpin, a former cabinet
official under Ferdinand Marcos. Other significant shareholders
include chairman Eduardo Cojuangco, who because of illness has
handed the reins to Ramon Ang, a close associate.
Net income fell 13 percent last year to 17.5 billion pesos
($407.6 million), sliding 24 percent in October-December mainly
due to weakness at its liquor unit. Its flagship arm, San Miguel
Brewery, is part-owned by Japan's Kirin Holdings
.
TAKING WING
San Miguel's investment will be used to help upgrade PAL's
fleet and expand operations to better compete with budget
operators such as Cebu Air Inc.
PAL has been hit by rising fuel costs and labour problems,
and lost $33.5 million in October-December. Cebu Air posted net
income last year of $84.3 million, though that was down by
almost a half from 2010.
San Miguel's entry into the airline business is likely to
have been triggered by the growth potential of the Philippines'
tourism industry. The government is targetting 10 million
visitor arrivals by 2016, up from nearly 4 million last year.
"They're banking on tourism ... on making the airline more
efficient the same way Cebu has done," said Fitz Aclan, senior
assistant vice president at BDO Trust in Manila.
It wasn't immediately clear how San Miguel will fund its
airline ticket. The group has sought a loan equivalent to $800
million to complete the $577 million acquisition of a majority
stake in Esso Malaysia Bhd and of both ExxonMobil Malaysia Sdn
Bhd and ExxonMobil Borneo Sdn Bhd.
Shares of PAL's majority stakeholder PAL Holdings,
97 percent-owned by Trustmark, which hit a life high on Tuesday,
slid as much as 2.4 percent on Wednesday before closing down
0.12 percent.
San Miguel rose 0.8 percent, its biggest 1-day gain in five
weeks, while the broad market slipped 0.4 percent.
($1 = 42.7050 Philippine pesos)
(Editing by Ian Geoghegan)