MANILA, April 4 The parent of flag carrier
Philippine Airlines said on Wednesday that its major shareholder
has forged a deal that will give a minority stake to a unit of
San Miguel Corp.
Trustmark Holdings Corp, majority shareholder of PAL
Holdings Inc, has entered into investment agreements
that would result in an issue of shares to San Miguel Equity
Investments Inc, PAL Holdings said in a statement.
The shares represent a minority stake in Trustmark Holdings
of tobacco tycoon Lucio Tan, with the investment expected to
flow into Philippine Airlines and strengthen operations, the
company said.
