Akzo's rebuff of PPG pushes bid battle into uncharted territory
* Amsterdam court ruling may influence PPG-Akzo takeover attempt
MELBOURNE Dec 1 Uranium miner Paladin Energy said on Thursday it is talking to its bondholders and others to shore up its finances as a planned sale of a stake in its main mine to a Chinese state-owned firm has been delayed.
Paladin agreed to sell a 24 percent stake in its Langer Heinrich mine in Namibia in July to an arm of China National Nuclear Corp (CNNC) for $175 million and flagged on Thursday the deal will not close by year-end.
It said it was still talking to CNNC Overseas Uranium Holdings, but needed to find other ways to meet an April 2017 deadline to pay off $212 million in convertible bonds and line up "any additional working capital requirements it may have going forward if the current low uranium spot price persists."
Uranium prices crashed after the 2011 nuclear disaster in Fukushima, Japan, with spot uranium at record lows below $18 a pound, stoking losses for the world's uranium producers.
In an effort to cope with the severe downturn, Paladin two years ago shut one of its mines - Kayelekara in Malawi - and last year sold a 25 percent stake in the Langer Heinrich mine to CNNC Overseas Uranium Holdings. (Reporting by Sonali Paul, editing by G Crosse)
* Amsterdam court ruling may influence PPG-Akzo takeover attempt
WASHINGTON/TORONTO, May 12 U.S. environmental regulators have cleared the path for a stalled copper and gold mine in Alaska by agreeing to settle current lawsuits and other issues over the project, which had drawn environmental concerns over its potential impact on the world's largest sockeye salmon fishery.