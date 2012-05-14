DUBAI May 14 Paladin Capital Group, a U.S.
firm, and Abu Dhabi's Invest AD, plan to launch a $100-million
private equity fund to invest in companies in fast-growing
economies in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey, the two
companies said on Monday.
Private equity investment in the region is showing slow
signs of revival after activity hit a slump in the wake of the
global financial crisis in 2008. Several mid-sized deals have
taken place regionally this year as companies look for capital
to expand businesses.
"Small-and medium-size companies are the backbone of the
region's economy, and they are hungry for capital to expand,
operationally and geographically, in the process creating jobs
and increasing profits," Michael Steed, founder and managing
partner of Paladin, said in a statement.
The fund will be launched in a joint venture agreement
between the two firms.
Washington-based Paladin has about $1 billion of committed
and invested capital across multiple funds and has invested in
over 50 portfolio companies.
Invest AD is owned by Abu Dhabi Investment Council (ADIC),
which focuses on countries closer to home and is a separate
entity from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), one of the
world's largest sovereign wealth funds.