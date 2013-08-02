Aug 2 Shares of Australian uranium miner Paladin
Energy Ltd fell as much as 29 percent in
Toronto on Friday after the company canceled plans for now to
sell a minority interest in an African mine, and instead raised
funds through a private placement of shares.
Paladin said it ended negotiations with a potential investor
on Thursday and all other parties for a stake in its Langer
Heinrich mine in Namibia. The company said it was unlikely to
get the price it wanted because of low uranium prices.
The price of the metal, used to produce fuel for nuclear
reactors, has been weak since the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in
Japan. The disaster crippled the Fukushima-Daiichi atomic power
plant and led Japan to shut down nearly all of its reactors.
Paladin said on Friday that its private placement of 125.6
million shares, representing about 15 percent of its previous
shares outstanding, would raise about A$88 million or C$81
million ($77.9 million). The placement was priced at a 30
percent discount to Paladin's last closing price on the
Australian Securities Exchange.
Trading of Paladin stock was halted in both Canada and
Australia on Thursday, pending news.
Paladin's stock was down 28 percent, or 26 Canadian cents to
66 Canadian cents in early trading on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.
($1=$1.04 Canadian)
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)