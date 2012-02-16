Feb 16 Canadian specialty pharmaceuticals company Paladin Labs Inc posted a higher fourth-quarter profit helped by increased sales of certain key drugs.

The Montreal-based company expects full-year revenue of at least C$140 million.

For the October-December quarter, net income was C$15.8 million, or 76 Canadian cents a share, up from C$13.9 million, or 71 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose about 14 percent to C$37.1 million.

Total sales of drugs Tridural, Trelstar, Testim, Metadol, and Plan B increased 10 percent for the quarter, the company said in a statement.

Shares of Paladin closed at C$45.15 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.