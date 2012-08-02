Aug 2 Paladin Labs Inc reported a lower
second-quarter profit, hurt by higher costs, but the Canadian
specialty pharmaceuticals company raised its revenue outlook for
the year.
The company said it now expects 2012 revenue in excess of
C$200 million ($199.81 million).
Net income fell to C$10.9 million, or 52 Canadian cents per
share, for the April-June quarter, from C$16.8 million, or 80
Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 3 percent to C$37.1 million. Selling, general
and administrative costs rose 11 percent to C$9.1 million.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of $1.01
billion, closed at C$49.70 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.