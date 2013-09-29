By Luisa Porritt
| LONDON, Sept 30
LONDON, Sept 30 Private equity firm Palamon
Capital Partners said on Monday its latest equity fund had
attracted 210 million euros ($284 million) worth of investments
in a sign of growing confidence in Europe's economic recovery.
The London-based company's "Palamon Auxiliary Partnership
2013" plans to invest the money within two years, the firm said
in a statement.
Seeking opportunities in some of the worst-hit countries of
the euro zone crisis, Palamon's latest venture was backed by the
majority of investors from its predecessor fund "Palamon
European Equity II," Managing Partner Louis Elson told Reuters.
Elson said plans to launch a new venture as its previous
fund neared its conclusion in December 2012 ground to a halt as
the firm's U.S.-based investors, concerned about a break-up of
the euro as well as the region's weak growth prospects, were
cautious to back funds spanning the region.
But investors have since come round to the case for a
pan-European proposition, enabling Palamon to attract new money,
he said.
August data showed the euro zone emerged from its longest
recession to date in the second quarter, as growth lifted in
Germany and France, the region's two largest economies.
The new fund will pursue majority shareholder positions of
15 million euros to 80 million euros in mid-market growth
services businesses across Europe, including in crisis-stricken
Spain and Italy.
"Spain has interesting dynamics, it's been through a gut
wrenching shift, and is beginning to open up with deregulation
across a number of industries - there's more dynamism," Elson
said.
Changes to Italy's institutions are also opening up an
attractive entrepreneurial culture, he said.
A loosening of Germany's data mining laws and a recent
shake-up in the UK's financial services industry, creating new
market entrants, has similarly changed the landscape for firms
based in those countries, he added.
($1 = 0.7385 euros)
