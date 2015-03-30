BRIEF-Parexel International is working with investment bankers to explore sale- WSJ, citing sources
March 30 Private equity firm Palamon Capital Partners LP said it appointed McKinsey & Co executive Mina Mutafchieva as an associate principal.
Mutafchieva, who worked at McKinsey for five years, was most recently an engagement manager at its Antwerp office.
She specialised in strategy development and commercial transformation projects on behalf of companies in the financial services sector, Palamon said on Monday. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Adds RBC Capital Markets, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Evercore ISI, Macquarie Capital, Liontree and Raymond James are underwriters to IPO Source text : http://bit.ly/2pUtZxv