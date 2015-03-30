March 30 Private equity firm Palamon Capital Partners LP said it appointed McKinsey & Co executive Mina Mutafchieva as an associate principal.

Mutafchieva, who worked at McKinsey for five years, was most recently an engagement manager at its Antwerp office.

She specialised in strategy development and commercial transformation projects on behalf of companies in the financial services sector, Palamon said on Monday. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)