Oct 20 Private equity firm Palamon Capital
Partners said it appointed Ali Rahmatollahi associate partner
and Christian Beck a member of its board of advisers.
Rahmatollahi joins from Morgan Stanley, where he
spent nearly eight years in the bank's investment banking
division, most recently as an executive director, Palamon said
in a statement.
Beck, who is chairman of Norway-based Eneas Energy, has
served as chief executive of several companies including
Banqsoft ASA, Sakhalin Petroleum and Small Shops Gruppen.
