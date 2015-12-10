SAN FRANCISCO Dec 9 Palantir Technologies, the
data firm best known for helping the U.S. government track down
al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, has raised $679.8 million,
according to a filing on Wednesday.
The cash injection, which further expands the $500 million
the company originally said it was raising in July, shows that
despite shifting market conditions for privately held companies
investors still hold confidence in the strongest of them,
particularly those geared toward enterprises.
Many richly valued consumer companies have lost some luster
in recent months, with the valuations of businesses such as
message service Snapchat and storage service Dropbox marked down
by some investors.
Morgan Stanley & Co and SF Sentry Securities acted as
placement agents, according to the filing with the Securities
and Exchange Commission, earning sales commissions that totaled
$3.2 million.
In October, Palantir said it had expanded its original $500
million offering to $554.8 million. The total is now one-third
larger than announced in July.
Palantir is currently valued at $20 billion, making it the
richest venture-backed company in the United States after ride
service Uber and accommodation service Airbnb. It works closely
with the U.S. government, whose steady business provides part of
the reason investors like the Palo Alto, California-based
company.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)