SAN FRANCISCO Dec 23 Palantir Technologies, a
big-data Silicon Valley company that helps government agencies
track down terrorists and uncover financial fraud, has updated
its most recent financing round to $880 million.
The Palo Alto, California-based company added another $200
million onto a financing round it said it began raising in July.
The company earlier this month had lined its coffers with
$679.8 million, nudging Palantir's valuation to about $20
billion, ranking it the fourth highest-valued venture-backed
private tech company in the world.
(Reporting by Heather Somerville. Additional reporting by Sarah
McBride in San Francisco.; Editing by Chris Reese)